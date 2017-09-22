Firefighter mostly stamp out Pier Fire. Fires near Yosemite burn on.

More than three weeks after it started, the Pier Fire in Tulare County is almost completely contained.
The fire, east of Porterville, was 98 percent contained on Friday and had burned 36,556 acres.
Rain earlier in the week increased potential for dangerous conditions on roadways, and fire officials warned travelers to be careful. As winter arrives, falling rocks, mud and trees weakened from fire could wash down steep banks.
Fire crews will continue putting out hot spots and removing fire equipment that’s no longer needed. People should still expect to see smoke.
Southern California Edison is working to replace infrastructure damaged by the fire to restore power to mountain communities.
The Pier Fire began on Aug. 29. The fire appears to have been started by humans, but the cause remains under investigation.
Recreation areas such as Wishon, Coy Flat, and Belknap campgrounds and Upper and Lower Coffee Camp day use areas remain closed.
Meanwhile, the Empire Fire in Yosemite National Park that began Aug. 1 remained active on Friday. It was 55 percent contained and had burned more than 6,000 acres.
Firefighters worked to protect Bridalveil Campground, Yosemite Ski and Snowboard Area, Wawona Road (Highway 41), and Glacier Point Road.
The South Fork Fire, burning east of Wawona, is nearly 7,000 acres and was 47 percent contained on Thursday.
Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, bcalix@fresnobee.com, @BriannaCalix
