Here are 5 places you can find pumpkins in the Fresno area

It’s the beginning of fall and time to start thinking about pumpkins. And whether you use them as a decoration or carve them into jack-o’-lanterns for Halloween, you have several options on where to find the perfect pumpkin.
As a bonus, some pumpkin patches have activities for the kids for some outdoor fun. So to help you on your journey, here are five places in the Fresno area where you can find pumpkins.
Hillcrest Pumpkin Patch, 6943 S. Reed Ave., Reedley. Opens Sept. 30, daily hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. About a 30-minute drive from Fresno, the farm has a pumpkin patch, train rides, tractor-pulled hay rides and refreshments. Admission is $5.
Planet Pumpkin, 640 E. Nees Ave., Fresno. The pumpkin seller opens on Oct. 1, daily hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Located in a parking lot just east of the Sakura Chaya restaurant, Planet Pumpkin has pumpkins in different sizes, shapes and colors along with rides and food. Admission and parking is free.
Pumpkin King Patch, 100 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, at the northwest corner of Shaw and Blackstone avenues. A Fresno fixture for more than 30 years, the pumpkin patch has a large selection of pumpkins, gourds, straw bales, corn stalks and more.
Pumpkin Grove pumpkin patch, 14265 E. Goodfellow Ave., Sanger. The grove is open for school tours starting Oct. 12 and to the general public on the following weekends, Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29. There are pumpkins, a mini corn maze, hay rides and a fun-filled forest. It is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vossler Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, 26773 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia. Opening weekend is Sept. 30 – Oct. 1. There will be plenty of pumpkins, attractions and food.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
