The Sugar Pine Railroad sign burns in Fish Camp in the Railroad Fire, sparked by unknown causes that afternoon. Fresno Bee file

Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad reopening after wildfire

By Carmen George

cgeorge@fresnobee.com

September 22, 2017 1:24 PM

The Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad will reopen Saturday after being closed for several weeks due to the Railroad Fire.

The first steam train will depart at 9:30 a.m. Others may run depending on demand.

The railroad escaped the fire relatively unscathed. An old locomotive that wasn’t being used was burned, as were a passenger car, snowplow, side dump car, a refrigerator car and more than 200 wooden railroad ties.

The Railroad Fire burned 12,400 acres before being fully contained a week ago.

Carmen George: 559-441-6386, @CarmenGeorge

