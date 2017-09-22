Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad reopening after wildfire

The Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad will reopen Saturday after being closed for several weeks due to the Railroad Fire.
The first steam train will depart at 9:30 a.m. Others may run depending on demand.
The railroad escaped the fire relatively unscathed. An old locomotive that wasn’t being used was burned, as were a passenger car, snowplow, side dump car, a refrigerator car and more than 200 wooden railroad ties.
The Railroad Fire burned 12,400 acres before being fully contained a week ago.
