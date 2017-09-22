A photo of 62-year-old Jim Twamley on a hiking trip before he went missing on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 near Mineral King.
A photo of 62-year-old Jim Twamley on a hiking trip before he went missing on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 near Mineral King. PHOTO COURTESY OF SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK
Local

Have you seen him? Sequoia National Park officials need help finding this hiker

By Brianna Calix

bcalix@fresnobee.com

September 22, 2017 11:49 AM

Sequoia National Park has issued a missing person alert for a hiker who was separated from his group Thursday near Mineral King.

Jim Twamley got an early start and left the group’s Lost Canyon Junction campsite on his way to the Sawtooth Trailhead, park officials said in a Facebook post. But he never made it there.

The 62-year-old man is 5 foot 10 inches tall and has short gray hair and a goatee. The day he went missing he was wearing a gray shirt, blue jacket, tan pants, sunglasses and either a black beanie or military-style hat. His hiking boots are size 11. He also used trekking poles.

Anyone who has seen Twamley or hiked that portion of the trail on Thursday is asked to call 559-565-3195.

Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, bcalix@fresnobee.com

