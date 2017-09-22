Around the Valley | Fund drive, books, donations

Feeding Families Fund Drive
NewsTalk 580/105.9 KMJ partnered with Gar Tootelian Inc. and Farm Credit to raise money for the Community Food Bank during the fourth annual Feeding Families Fund Drive. Listeners donated almost $200,000 and Gar Tootelian Inc. contributed 50 cents for every dollar donated for a grand total of $285,000, which will provide 2 million meals to families in the central San Joaquin Valley.
Fresno County Library receives books
Fresno County Public Library has been chosen to receive a special selection of books from the 2016 Jane Addams Children’s Book Award collection. The Fresno branch of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom will donate the books to the Gillis Branch Library, 629 W. Dakota Ave., at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
FreshLo grant benefits Fresno Metro Ministry
Fresno Metro Ministry received a grant as part of a national initiative from The Kresge Foundation called FreshLo. With support from Kresge, Fresno Metro Ministry will work to purchase and renovate an abandoned building to house “What’s Cooking Fresno?” business incubator. “What’s Cooking Fresno?” provides food business management and entrepreneurial skills training to residents of the Blackstone Corridor.
Special Olympics receives donation
The Kiwanis Clubs of Fresno and Madera Counties donated $7,400 to the Special Olympics. The donation came from the proceeds of the 21st annual Kiwanis Special Olympics fishing derby held at Wishon Lake. Over the past 21 years, the annual fishing derby has contributed a total of $145,435.
Bullard High School reunion
Bullard High School’s Class of 1967 will hold its 50th year reunion Oct. 20-22 at various locations. The event includes a golf tournament, campus tour, dinner and brunch. Tickets for the golf tournament cost $100, the dinner is $72 and brunch is $20.
Details: irtoots@att.net.
Visalia High School’s multi-year reunion
Visalia High School will hold a reunion picnic for classes 1948-1954 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at Mooney Grove Park in Visalia. There is no cost to attend.
Details: 559-287-6291.
Around the Valley is compiled by Candice Torres and lists events, meetings and announcements for local nonprofit agencies and community groups, including class reunions and donation announcements.
