Coroner identifies motorcycle rider killed in fatal crash

A 20-year-old Fresno man has been identified as the motorcycle rider who died Wednesday in a fiery crash west of Fresno.
The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the man on Thursday as Daniel Neri Zamora Jr.
Witnesses told investigators Zamora went into the opposing lane of traffic about 2 p.m. near Shields and Biola avenues, CHP Officer Victor Taylor said. When the pickup took off from a stop sign, it was unable to avoid the motorcycle, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, Taylor said. Upon colliding, the motorcycle burst into flames.
A woman in her 40s who also was on the motorcycle was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries, Taylor said.
Comments