Tulare County man has died with no sign of his family. Can you help locate his next of kin?

The death of a Tulare County man has prompted authorities to put out a public plea for help in notifying members of his family.
Jesus Hernandez, 50, died of natural causes Sept. 2 shortly after being admitted into Kaweah Delta Medical Center, but the Tulare County Sheriff's Coroner’s Office is still trying to locate family or others who might have known him.
Hernandez has lived in Tulare, Woodville and Visalia and also may have ties to the Porterville area. He was described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Alan Knight at 559-687-7000 or the Sheriff’s Office at 800-808-0488.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
