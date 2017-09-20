Saving history: Old signs get new life at Fresno Fairground

The Fresno Fairground added two more signs to its historic collection of signs that surround the Paul Paul Theater. One is from Eddie’s Speed Shop, and the other is from the old Fresno Motel.
The rescued, vintage 1950s neon sign from the motel features a diving woman. It was rescued after the motel was set for demolition in the path of High Speed Rail, on old Golden State Highway north of Roeding Park.
The Fresno Motel sign weighs around 2,500 pounds, and is made of steel and aluminum. It was restored by A-1 Signs of Fresno. Redoing the neon, wiring, paint and metal work took around two months. It was in rough shape when the fair got it, as it was rusted and had broken neon and bullet holes.
The Eddie’s Speed Shop sign was donated to the fair by Teri Garrison, the widow of Mike Garrison, who ran Eddie’s Speed Shop on Blackstone Avenue in the 1970s and ‘80s. There Garrison would tune motors to make dragsters and race boats run their fastest. He died in May.
Other famous signs from Fresno’s past are on display at the theater.
