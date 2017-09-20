Mexican consulate in Fresno offers ways to contact victims of Mexico City quake

In the wake of the big earthquake near Mexico City, the Mexican Consulate in Fresno is ready to help anyone trying to reach relatives living in the affected area.
For those in the United States:
▪ Information and Assistance for Mexicans Center: 1-855-463-6395
▪ Consulate of Mexico Emergencies: 559-269-3026
▪ U.S. nationals in Mexico when earthquake struck: U.S. State Department, 202-501-4444, 1-888-407-4747, www.travel.state.gov.
For those in Mexico, the following could be helpful:
▪ Mexican Red Cross (Cruz Roja): 065
▪ Civil protection (Protección Civil): 011-52-55-5683-2222
