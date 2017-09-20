Women embrace in the street after the earthquake in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake jolted Mexico, causing buildings to sway sickeningly in the capital on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage.
Mexican consulate in Fresno offers ways to contact victims of Mexico City quake

Fresno Bee staff

September 20, 2017 2:29 PM

In the wake of the big earthquake near Mexico City, the Mexican Consulate in Fresno is ready to help anyone trying to reach relatives living in the affected area.

For those in the United States:

▪ Information and Assistance for Mexicans Center: 1-855-463-6395

▪ Consulate of Mexico Emergencies: 559-269-3026

▪ U.S. nationals in Mexico when earthquake struck: U.S. State Department, 202-501-4444, 1-888-407-4747, www.travel.state.gov.

For those in Mexico, the following could be helpful:

▪ Mexican Red Cross (Cruz Roja): 065

▪ Civil protection (Protección Civil): 011-52-55-5683-2222

