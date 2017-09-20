She has a rare childhood cancer and needs help. A Clovis taco restaurant steps up

A 14-year-old student at Fresno Christian High School has developed a form of cancer, and to help the family with medical expenses, a local restaurant is hosting a fundraiser night.
Lindsay Weimer noticed a pain in one of her hips while playing soccer last season as a freshman, according to a report on the school’s student news website, The Feather online. Tests including an MRI, CT scan, and biopsy showed that she has Ewing sarcoma, a tumor that affects soft tissue. The disease can be painful, and shows up mostly in children and teens. Only about 1,000 cases occur annually, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Lindsay is now doing independent study while she undergoes treatments.
Chronic Tacos Mexican Grill will hold the fundraising event at its Clovis location on Saturday at Willow and Herndon avenues. A percentage of the sales will be given to the Weimer family, along with any donations made by customers. The fundraising will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Donations can be received at any time.
