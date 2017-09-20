Two firefighters were injured battling a two-acre grass fire northeast of Clovis Wednesday, Cal Fire reported.
Two firefighters were injured battling a two-acre grass fire northeast of Clovis Wednesday, Cal Fire reported. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Two firefighters were injured battling a two-acre grass fire northeast of Clovis Wednesday, Cal Fire reported. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Local

Firefighters injured battling grass fire northeast of Clovis

Brianna Calix

bcalix@fresnobee.com

September 20, 2017 12:33 PM

A two-acre grass fire northeast of Clovis on Wednesday burned a travel trailer and caused minor injuries to firefighters.

The fire was reported about 11:15 a.m. near Alluvial and De Wolf avenues, Cal Fire Capt. Jeremiah Wittwer said.

The fire spread to the travel trailer and debris.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries but were treated by emergency medical technicians and released at the scene, Wittwer said.

Crews were expected to remain at the scene until about 1:30 p.m., Wittwer said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

In the middle of an alfalfa field, Surf Ranch lures world-class riders to world-class waves

In the middle of an alfalfa field, Surf Ranch lures world-class riders to world-class waves 1:32

In the middle of an alfalfa field, Surf Ranch lures world-class riders to world-class waves
Fresno County deputies investigating dead of infant 1:38

Fresno County deputies investigating dead of infant
Amy Purdy inspires at annual Women's Conference 2:05

Amy Purdy inspires at annual Women's Conference

View More Video