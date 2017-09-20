Firefighters injured battling grass fire northeast of Clovis

A two-acre grass fire northeast of Clovis on Wednesday burned a travel trailer and caused minor injuries to firefighters.
The fire was reported about 11:15 a.m. near Alluvial and De Wolf avenues, Cal Fire Capt. Jeremiah Wittwer said.
The fire spread to the travel trailer and debris.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries but were treated by emergency medical technicians and released at the scene, Wittwer said.
Crews were expected to remain at the scene until about 1:30 p.m., Wittwer said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
