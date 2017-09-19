‘Righteous roar’ by faith leaders at Nunes’ office to protect immigrants, health care

More Videos 0:54 Faith leaders protest outside of Rep. Devin Nunes' office Pause 1:54 See where the proposed Delta tunnels would go 1:22 Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 1:09 After 50 years, portions of Fulton Street are open to traffic. Here's what it's like. 0:26 Man detained after shooting in southwest Fresno 1:18 A view from the air shows these raisins weathered a big storm and are back in the sun 3:20 Watch as Fresno Unified trustees clash over controversial LGBT remarks 8:31 Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments 3:51 Amy Purdy on living beyond limits 1:30 Fiestas Patrias at Manchester Center, but returns to downtown next year Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Faith leaders protest outside of Rep. Devin Nunes' office Members of Faith in the Valley gathered outside of Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Visalia Tuesday for an interfaith prayer service addressing immigration and health care. Members of Faith in the Valley gathered outside of Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Visalia Tuesday for an interfaith prayer service addressing immigration and health care. Carmen George The Fresno Bee

