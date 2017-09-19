Tom Cleary prepares men at Poverello House’s resident program to take the GED.
Local

This Hall of Famer coached San Joaquin Memorial’s hoops team to many championships

By BoNhia Lee

blee@fresnobee.com

September 19, 2017 11:46 AM

Tom Cleary, a former San Joaquin Memorial High School basketball coach and Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame inductee, died Saturday from a terminal illness.

Cleary, 77, served as head coach from 1968 to 1978, ending with a 195-78 record. Under his leadership, the school won six North Sequoia League titles, three California Interscholastic Federation Central Section Championships and won the Tournament of Champions in 1972 and 1973. He coached Clifton and Roscoe Pondexter, who both went on to play professional basketball.

Cleary, who graduated from Memorial in 1957, played basketball under legendary coach Jerry Tarkanian.

BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee

