Skateboarder struck, killed by SUV in SW Fresno

A 25-year-old man on a skateboard was struck and killed by the driver of an SUV Tuesday morning in southwest Fresno.
The fatality occurred about 7 a.m. on Golden State Boulevard and C Street, according to Lt. Mark Hudson. The victim, who may have been homeless, was crossing Golden State from south to north when he was struck. The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. Hudson said it appeared the collision was the fault of the skateboarder.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
