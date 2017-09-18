Local

His car was parked nearby. Then he ran onto the freeway and was struck and killed

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

September 18, 2017 9:06 AM

The California Highway Patrol Monday provided details about a fatal traffic collision Sunday night on Highway 180 east of Highway 41.

The incident occurred about 8:48 p.m. as Caryk Myles Rogers, 21, was westbound on 180 in the left lane in a 1999 Lexus when a man ran into traffic from the center median, where he was struck and killed by the Lexus. Rogers and passengers Nicholas Rogers, 30 and Jennifer Bonus, 29, all of Fresno sustained minor injuries when the car overturned.

The CHP said a car belonging to the dead man was found nearby.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What's the future of these businesses as Fulton Mall becomes Fulton Street?

What's the future of these businesses as Fulton Mall becomes Fulton Street? 2:13

What's the future of these businesses as Fulton Mall becomes Fulton Street?
Here's what 400 scrambled eggs look like at Batter Up 0:18

Here's what 400 scrambled eggs look like at Batter Up
A view from the air shows these raisins weathered a big storm and are back in the sun 1:18

A view from the air shows these raisins weathered a big storm and are back in the sun

View More Video