His car was parked nearby. Then he ran onto the freeway and was struck and killed

The California Highway Patrol Monday provided details about a fatal traffic collision Sunday night on Highway 180 east of Highway 41.
The incident occurred about 8:48 p.m. as Caryk Myles Rogers, 21, was westbound on 180 in the left lane in a 1999 Lexus when a man ran into traffic from the center median, where he was struck and killed by the Lexus. Rogers and passengers Nicholas Rogers, 30 and Jennifer Bonus, 29, all of Fresno sustained minor injuries when the car overturned.
The CHP said a car belonging to the dead man was found nearby.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
