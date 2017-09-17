Man dies trying to cross Highway 180 on foot at night

A man was killed Sunday night when he tried to cross Highway 180 on foot and was hit by a car.
The pedestrian was attempting to cross the highway from the center median just east of the Highway 41 off-ramp around 8:50 p.m. when he was hit by a white Lexus, CHP Sgt. Jeff Cipolla said.
The Lexus, with three people inside, veered to the right due to the collision and up a hill, causing it overturn. The occupants received minor injuries, Cipolla said.
Vehicles were directed through the shoulder of the highway as the CHP continue the investigation.
Speeding and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the accident, Cipolla said.
Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork
Comments