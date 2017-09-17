Hundreds march through Tower District to defend DACA

Hundreds of protestors gathered and marched in the Tower District on Sunday night in protest of President Donald Trump’s recent decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The protestors gathered at the intersection of Palm and Olive Avenues around 6 p.m., holding up signs and chanting in support of Dreamers and in defense of DACA. Drivers in cars passing by honked their horns to show support.

The protestors marched down Olive Avenue and turned around at the intersection of Van Ness and Olive Avenues while holding signs saying “Defend DACA,” “We support our Dreamers,” and “I stand with DACA.”

Sophia Bautista, an 18-year-old Fresno City College student, organized the march to show support to DACA recipients.

“We live in a a really divisive time right now,” Bautista said. “People are saying that America is hateful and divided, but its so much more. You look around and you see these people and they just fill you with hope because they’re here supporting people they don’t even know.”

Bautista also said that a lot of people against DACA are believing in stereotypes that DACA is hurting them but with the march she hoped to show that is not the case.

“A lot of people get it mixed up and think that DACA is a free ride, but DACA just gives you a Social Security number and a work permit and I’m pretty sure you need that for basic life, so we’re just here to clear up those stereotypes.” Bautista said.

Bobie Diaz, 23, a Fresno State graduate, said she was marching because it was important too show Dreamers that they are not alone:

“I’m here to support those who were not born here, but still deserve an education and do not deserve to be singled out – and every one should be able to live their dreams out.”