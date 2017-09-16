Missing Fresno woman argued with her boyfriend before leaving with him, police say

Where is Fresno resident Breanna Bradford?
Police are asking for the public’s help to find the 22-year-old woman, who has not been heard from or seen since leaving her apartment with her boyfriend just after midnight Friday.
Bradford is 6 feet tall, with brown eyes and brown and blond hair. She weighs 170 pounds and was wearing light blue jeans and a black T-shirt.
Fresno police say Bradford and her boyfriend argued for about an hour after he arrived at the apartment around 11 p.m. Thursday asking for a ride out of town.
Bradford left her phone behind about 12:30 a.m. Friday, Fresno police said, as she exited the sliding glass door of her apartment at Ashlan and Marks avenues.
She and her boyfriend left in her silver 2007 VW GTI hatchback. The vehicle has tinted windows, is lowered and has a dent on the front driver’s side fender.
Suspicious transactions have been made on her credit cards, and she has not shown up for work or been active on social media, police say.
Anyone with information on Bradford’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
