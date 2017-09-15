More Videos

  Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims describes a new online tool for emergencies

    The Everbridge system will notify residents who sign up for it of any emergencies that are occurring.

The Everbridge system will notify residents who sign up for it of any emergencies that are occurring. Jim Guy The Fresno Bee
The Everbridge system will notify residents who sign up for it of any emergencies that are occurring. Jim Guy The Fresno Bee

Local

Need to report a crime? Fresno sheriff has an app for that

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

September 15, 2017 02:27 PM

UPDATED September 15, 2017 05:24 PM

The Fresno County sheriff has a new app for smart phones and tablets that will make it easier for citizens to keep in touch with the office.

Sheriff Margaret Mims introduced the app Friday and said it would make it easier to do things such as report graffiti, search for inmates, request that a deputy keep an eye on their home while they are away or report a crime online.

Mims said the technology would help the sheriff’s office reach out to the community in a “more modern, updated way.”

To download, go to the App Store on your device and type in Fresno Sheriff.

The sheriff also said recent natural disasters such as the hurricanes and flooding in Texas and Florida show the importance of being ready for emergencies. She urged citizens to sign up for Everbridge, a notification system for local emergencies. The sign-up can be completed at the sheriff’s web site and also can be done through a link online, https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085614497#/signup.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

