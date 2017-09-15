Need to report a crime? Fresno sheriff has an app for that

More Videos 1:54 Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted Pause 0:50 Suspects in jewelry story robbery bring a baby along 1:54 Bulldogs football players look to brighten the day for young patients 1:31 See a trailer for a new, Central Valley-focused real estate show 1:35 Vegan restaurant opening in Oakhurst 2:14 An inside look at a marijuana growing operation 12:44 Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 1:53 Great music and perfect weather headline Grizzly Fest 2017 0:44 Fire burns Indian Lakes home. Propane tank sounds like a jet engine. 1:01 Movie trailer: 'Wonder' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims describes a new online tool for emergencies The Everbridge system will notify residents who sign up for it of any emergencies that are occurring. The Everbridge system will notify residents who sign up for it of any emergencies that are occurring. Jim Guy The Fresno Bee

