Get ready for traffic backups – rail work will close lanes near Roeding Park

Drivers on Olive Avenue near Roeding Park in central Fresno will encounter congestion for about two weeks starting on Wednesday as a result of work for California’s high-speed rail project.
Alternating lane closures are planned for both eastbound and westbound traffic on Olive between Delno and Warren avenues from Wednesday through Oct. 6. The closures are needed for contractors to relocate utilities before the future high-speed rail tracks eventually cross Olive Avenue at the northeast corner of Roeding Park. A new overpass is planned to carry Olive Avenue traffic over both the bullet-train tracks and the existing Union Pacific Railroad freight tracks at Golden State Boulevard.
Signs will be in place to help direct drivers through and around the closures, but sidewalks will remain open for pedestrians.
Tim Sheehan: 559-441-6319, @TimSheehanNews
