Around the Valley

Volunteers needed
The Oakhurst Branch Library is seeking volunteers to perform a variety of tasks at the library. Orientation will be held 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26 at the library, 49044 Civic Circle Drive in Oakhurst.
Details: 559-683-4838.
Roosevelt High School reunion
Roosevelt High School’s Class of 1962 will hold its 55th year reunion 5 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Picadilly Inn, 2305 W. Shaw Ave. Tickets cost $65.
Details: 559-281-5213 or 559-355-3685.
Voting procedures looked at
A lunch and learn meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 at Denny’s, 1110 Shaw Ave. featuring Fresno County Registrar of Voters Brandi Orth. She will speak on whether Fresno County voting is safe and the changes that may be coming in voting procedures.
Details: 559-431-0360 or 559-432-6448.
Pancake breakfast fundraiser
The annual Matthew Mueller Pancake Breakfast will be held 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 17 at Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave. The event honors the memory of Matthew Mueller, an elementary and high school educator who cared deeply for the less fortunate, and will benefit Project Access and the homeless students of Fresno Unified School District.
Republican meeting
The Fresno Republican Women will hold “Diamonds & Denim” 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 25 at The Elbow Room, 731 W. San Jose Ave. Featured guests are Andy Vidak, state senator District 14; Jim Franklin, master of ceremonies and pastor; and Jim Patterson, state assemblyman District 23. Tickets cost $50 per person.
Details: www.fresnorepublicanwomen.org/register-restaurant.shtml.
Bullard High School reunion
Bullard High School’s Class of 1977 will hold its 40th year reunion 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 23 at San Joaquin Country Club, 3484 W. Bluff Ave. Tickets cost $55.
Details: 559-250-7800.
