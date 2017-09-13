Mission Fire near North Fork, at 1,035 acres, is 100 percent contained

A fire that burned for more than a week northeast of North Fork was declared 100 percent contained Wednesday night, Cal Fire stated.
The Mission Fire began Sept. 3 and had burned 1,035 acres, with three structures destroyed and four damaged.
All evacuations and road closures related to the fire were lifted as of Sunday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
#MissionFire [final] east of North Fork (Madera County) is now 100% contained at 1,035 acres. https://t.co/mFg17i3XCe pic.twitter.com/f0tIQx3gnw— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 14, 2017
Staff writer Ashleigh Panoo contributed to this report. Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
