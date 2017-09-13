Firefighting efforts on the Mission Fire as seen Sept. 3, 2017. The blaze was declared 100 percent contained on Sept. 13.
Firefighting efforts on the Mission Fire as seen Sept. 3, 2017. The blaze was declared 100 percent contained on Sept. 13. STEVE MONTALTO SPECIAL TO SIERRA STAR
Firefighting efforts on the Mission Fire as seen Sept. 3, 2017. The blaze was declared 100 percent contained on Sept. 13. STEVE MONTALTO SPECIAL TO SIERRA STAR

Local

Mission Fire near North Fork, at 1,035 acres, is 100 percent contained

By Chueyee Yang

cyang@fresnobee.com

September 13, 2017 9:33 PM

A fire that burned for more than a week northeast of North Fork was declared 100 percent contained Wednesday night, Cal Fire stated.

The Mission Fire began Sept. 3 and had burned 1,035 acres, with three structures destroyed and four damaged.

All evacuations and road closures related to the fire were lifted as of Sunday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Staff writer Ashleigh Panoo contributed to this report. Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fresno Unified pledges safety for DACA students, encourages Congress to act

Fresno Unified pledges safety for DACA students, encourages Congress to act 2:53

Fresno Unified pledges safety for DACA students, encourages Congress to act
Bob Nelson officially named Fresno Unified superintendent in unanimous vote 1:09

Bob Nelson officially named Fresno Unified superintendent in unanimous vote
Police seek three armed burglars in Squaw Valley 0:47

Police seek three armed burglars in Squaw Valley

View More Video