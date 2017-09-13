National Weather Service issues significant weather advisory near Yosemite

People in and near the Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon were urged to seek shelter Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service issued a significant weather advisory Wednesday, stating that people in east-central Mariposa and northern Madera counties should prepare for half-inch hail.
“Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding,” the Weather Service stated in its report.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Yosemite Village CA until 6:30 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/a5BtmcucZS— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) September 14, 2017
At 6:55 p.m., a “strong thunderstorm” near Ostrander Lake was moving west at 5 mph.
The advisory was to remain in effect until 7:45 p.m.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
