Local

National Weather Service issues significant weather advisory near Yosemite

By Chueyee Yang

cyang@fresnobee.com

September 13, 2017 8:00 PM

People in and near the Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon were urged to seek shelter Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service issued a significant weather advisory Wednesday, stating that people in east-central Mariposa and northern Madera counties should prepare for half-inch hail.

“Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding,” the Weather Service stated in its report.

At 6:55 p.m., a “strong thunderstorm” near Ostrander Lake was moving west at 5 mph.

The advisory was to remain in effect until 7:45 p.m.

Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fresno Unified pledges safety for DACA students, encourages Congress to act

Fresno Unified pledges safety for DACA students, encourages Congress to act 2:53

Fresno Unified pledges safety for DACA students, encourages Congress to act
Bob Nelson officially named Fresno Unified superintendent in unanimous vote 1:09

Bob Nelson officially named Fresno Unified superintendent in unanimous vote
Police seek three armed burglars in Squaw Valley 0:47

Police seek three armed burglars in Squaw Valley

View More Video