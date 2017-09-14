More Videos

Sky-high view of Millerton Lake and Friant Dam 1:04

Sky-high view of Millerton Lake and Friant Dam

Pause
Kitesurfers take over Cayucos beach 0:55

Kitesurfers take over Cayucos beach

New Hoover High football coach celebrates first win 1:14

New Hoover High football coach celebrates first win

Man detained after shooting in southwest Fresno 0:26

Man detained after shooting in southwest Fresno

Fiestas Patrias at Manchester Center, but returns to downtown next year 1:30

Fiestas Patrias at Manchester Center, but returns to downtown next year

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together 1:39

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together

Who is Fresno State's starting quarterback now? 0:51

Who is Fresno State's starting quarterback now?

After 50 years, portions of Fulton Street are open to traffic. Here's what it's like. 1:09

After 50 years, portions of Fulton Street are open to traffic. Here's what it's like.

Here's how Hurricane Maria blasting Caribbean island of Guadeloupe looks, sounds like 0:49

Here's how Hurricane Maria blasting Caribbean island of Guadeloupe looks, sounds like

See Trent Tompkins pass, Jevon Bigelow power Central High to big win 1:29

See Trent Tompkins pass, Jevon Bigelow power Central High to big win

  • This 20-year-old intern has a power-supply solution worth nearly half a million dollars

    While working as an intern for Southern California Edison, Fresno State electrical engineering student Matthew Stilwell, 20, came up with a novel solution to reduce power outages in Visalia. His $450,000 proposal was approved by the electric utility company this summer and will be implemented next year. Here’s how it works.

This 20-year-old intern has a power-supply solution worth nearly half a million dollars

While working as an intern for Southern California Edison, Fresno State electrical engineering student Matthew Stilwell, 20, came up with a novel solution to reduce power outages in Visalia. His $450,000 proposal was approved by the electric utility company this summer and will be implemented next year. Here’s how it works.
John Walker The Fresno Bee
Sky-high view of Millerton Lake and Friant Dam

Local

Sky-high view of Millerton Lake and Friant Dam

Such a beautiful day! We took to the skies over the Millerton Lake, Mariner's Point and the San Joaquin River Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 to say good bye to summer and hello to fall. The autumn equinox begins at 1:02 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.