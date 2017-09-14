This 20-year-old intern has a power-supply solution worth nearly half a million dollars
While working as an intern for Southern California Edison, Fresno State electrical engineering student Matthew Stilwell, 20, came up with a novel solution to reduce power outages in Visalia. His $450,000 proposal was approved by the electric utility company this summer and will be implemented next year. Here’s how it works.
John WalkerThe Fresno Bee
