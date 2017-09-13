Gas prices in California have risen to their highest level in two years, mostly because of the impact of Hurricane Harvey on refining in the Gulf Coast.
Gas prices are up, and Hurricane Harvey is to blame

Fresno Bee staff

September 13, 2017 12:26 PM

California drivers are seeing the highest gas prices in two years, thanks to the impact of Hurricane Harvey and the resulting impact on supplies, the Auto Club reported Wednesday.

AAA Northern California said Fresno’s average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel has risen 19 cents per gallon in the past month to $3.15. That is equal to the average jump for California.

But that is lower than the 35-cent rise nationally, thanks to Harvey knocking out refineries on the Gulf Coast. Even though California does not get its gas from the gulf, the hurricane still had an impact on the state’s prices.

“An incident as severe as Harvey will have a big impact on the global supply chain, even if the region does not supply California’s gas,” said AAA spokesman Michael Blasky.

San Francisco drivers paid the most, at $3.30 per gallon, up 18 cents since August.

