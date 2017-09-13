You can take a Zumba class with your kids in Fresno

Amanda Sciacca’s son loved watching baby Zumba classes on television.
When she didn’t find a local Zumbini class to take with him, the Fresno mom opened her own.
Zumbini, the official name for Zumba for babies, was developed by Zumba and BabyFirst. The classes run for 45 minutes and involve music, dancing and educational toys. They are designed for children up to four years old and their caregivers.
Zumbini classes in town have just started and are open to sign-ups. They run in sessions on Tuesdays from Sept. 12 to Nov. 14 and Thursdays from Sept. 14 to Nov. 16.
The classes take place at D&J Dance in Fresno from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
