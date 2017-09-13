More Videos

  • Zumbini classes are now open in Fresno

    Fresno mom Amanda Sciacca searched for a local Zumbini class to take with her son. When she didn't find one, she opened her own.

Fresno mom Amanda Sciacca searched for a local Zumbini class to take with her son. When she didn't find one, she opened her own. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

Local

You can take a Zumba class with your kids in Fresno

Fresno Bee Staff

September 13, 2017 10:36 AM

UPDATED September 16, 2017 01:00 PM

Amanda Sciacca’s son loved watching baby Zumba classes on television.

When she didn’t find a local Zumbini class to take with him, the Fresno mom opened her own.

Zumbini, the official name for Zumba for babies, was developed by Zumba and BabyFirst. The classes run for 45 minutes and involve music, dancing and educational toys. They are designed for children up to four years old and their caregivers.

Zumbini classes in town have just started and are open to sign-ups. They run in sessions on Tuesdays from Sept. 12 to Nov. 14 and Thursdays from Sept. 14 to Nov. 16.

The classes take place at D&J Dance in Fresno from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

