You can take a Zumba class with your kids in Fresno

More Videos 0:31 Camera captures suspect stealing tools from parked PG&E vehicles Pause 1:31 See a trailer for a new, Central Valley-focused real estate show 1:40 Reza Assemi has plans for the historic Craycroft house in northwest Fresno 1:49 A Native American elder visits the site of a home where he lived in Yosemite Valley 1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29 Boy, 13, injured in drive-by shooting outside Fresno condo building 1:00 Blinded temporarily by staring at your phone? There's a name for that 1:11 The daunting task of fire protection against bark beetle destruction 1:09 San Joaquin River Conservancy Board meeting on river access 0:55 Santa Claus Lane in Clovis grows its synchronized light show Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Zumbini classes are now open in Fresno Fresno mom Amanda Sciacca searched for a local Zumbini class to take with her son. When she didn't find one, she opened her own. Fresno mom Amanda Sciacca searched for a local Zumbini class to take with her son. When she didn't find one, she opened her own. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

Fresno mom Amanda Sciacca searched for a local Zumbini class to take with her son. When she didn't find one, she opened her own. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee