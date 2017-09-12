Evacuations orders in the area around Shaver Lake, California were lifted Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 as crews continue to contain a wildfire.
Evacuations lifted as progress made in containing Shaver Fire

By Larry Valenzuela

lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

September 12, 2017 6:59 PM

Evacuations orders in the area around Shaver Lake have been lifted as crews continue to contain a wildfire, Cal Fire said Tuesday afternoon.

The Shaver Fire, which started Monday, burned around nine acres on the west side of Shaver Lake near Musick Creek Lane and Indian Rock Road and was 50 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon.

Rain hit the area Monday night and made it easier for crews to contain the blaze and reduce its progress, Capt. Jeremiah Wittwer said.

No structures had been reported damaged and only one minor injury was reported.

Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork

