Evacuations lifted as progress made in containing Shaver Fire

Evacuations orders in the area around Shaver Lake have been lifted as crews continue to contain a wildfire, Cal Fire said Tuesday afternoon.
The Shaver Fire, which started Monday, burned around nine acres on the west side of Shaver Lake near Musick Creek Lane and Indian Rock Road and was 50 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
#ShaverFire [update] Community of Shaver Lake (Fresno County) now 9 acres and 50% contained. pic.twitter.com/VovbjCaUjP— CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) September 13, 2017
Rain hit the area Monday night and made it easier for crews to contain the blaze and reduce its progress, Capt. Jeremiah Wittwer said.
No structures had been reported damaged and only one minor injury was reported.
Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork
Comments