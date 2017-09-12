Ruben Navarrette, leading Latino commentator, to speak at Fresno State

Ruben Navarrette Jr., a Fresno County native who now is a leading national columnist on Latino issues, will be featured Thursday at a public policy discussion at Fresno State.
The lecture is part of an event called “The Trumping of American Politics: Now what?” The event begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Satellite Student Union, and is presented by the Institute for Leadership and Public Policy at the university. The Bee is a sponsor.
Navarrette is a columnist for the Washington Post Writers Group whose works are regularly published in The Bee. He frequently offers commentary for CNN and other cable news channels.
Joining him will be Patti Solis-Doyle, a former senior adviser to the presidential campaign of Barack Obama and former campaign chief of staff for former Vice President Joe Biden. She is president of Solis Strategies, a communications firm that serves nonprofits, nongovernmental organizations and corporations.
Moderating the event will be Joe Moore, host of Valley Public Radio’s Valley Edition program.
