Shehadey Tower turns red for Blood Cancer Awareness Month

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

September 11, 2017 7:31 PM

The Shehadey Tower at the Save Mart Center will be lit red early Tuesday morning in observance of September being Blood Cancer Awareness Month.

Local organizers will meet at the tower at 5 a.m. to launch the month-long “Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Turn It Red Campaign.”

The month-long observance is designed to remind the public that “Despite progress, much work still needs to be done to save more lives,” according to a Fresno State news release.

The observance also kicks off Fresno State’s first blood drive of the school year, which will also include a bone marrow registry drive.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the drive will kick off from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Residence Dining Hall. On Wednesday and Thursday, the drive continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Maple Mall and University Student Union.

Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj

