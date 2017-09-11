Watch the recovery of Thai students’ bodies from Kings River canyon

More Videos 0:18 Public's help sought to identify Madera store robbers Pause 3:11 Watch the recovery of a car and two bodies from the Kings River 2:29 Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news 2:51 Audio of attacks featured at Clovis 9/11 ceremony 1:22 Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 1:22 Be cautious with teeth whitening trend, an expert warns 1:30 CalFire does the math: 317 new wildfires last week adds up to 4,943 so far this year 0:45 'Operation Alpha Dog' busts Bulldog Gang leaders in trafficking, gun and drug sales 1:28 First Rubik's Cube competition held in Fresno area 0:47 Here's what all that smoke looks like from space Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch the recovery of a car and two bodies from the Kings River The Fresno County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team recovered the bodies of two Thai students after Pakapol Bhakapon Chairatnathrongporn, 28, and Thiwadee Saengsuriyarit, 24, crashed into the Kings River in July. The team had to delay the recovery until the flow of the river decreased. The Fresno County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team recovered the bodies of two Thai students after Pakapol Bhakapon Chairatnathrongporn, 28, and Thiwadee Saengsuriyarit, 24, crashed into the Kings River in July. The team had to delay the recovery until the flow of the river decreased. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

