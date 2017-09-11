More Videos

    Hundreds gathered at Pelco by Schneider Electric for the annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony, which featured scanner audio as the attacks on the World Trade Center's Twin Towers took place on this day in New York City in 2001.

Local

Hundreds gather in Clovis for solemn 9/11 memorial

Fresno Bee staff

September 11, 2017 12:08 PM

Hundreds gathered Monday morning at the parking lot of Pelco by Schneider Electric for the annual 9/11 remembrance memorial event to mark 16 years since the terrorist attacks on New York City and the Pentagon.

The ceremony focuses on the first responders who perished in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center in New York. Attendees listened to a recording of scanner traffic as firefighters responded to the Twin Towers, and watched as a wreath was placed at the memorial.

Bagpipers played, a fire bell was rung, a moment of silence was held and a trio of helicopters flew overhead as law enforcement, military members, emergency responders, Pelco employees and the public watched solemnly.

On Sept. 11, 2001, hijackers flew two commercial jetliners into the Twin Towers, bringing down those buildings on first responders and the people who worked inside, and a third jet punched a gap in the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. A fourth highjacked jet crashed near Shanksville, Pa., after passengers attempted to retake control of the plane. All told, nearly 3,000 people died.

Among those killed were Navy Lt. Cmdr. Vince Tolbert of Lemoore, who died at the Pentagon, and Todd Beamer, who died when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into the Pennsylvania field after its passengers, led by Beamer, tried to overwhelm the hijackers. Tolbert and Beamer were Fresno State alumni.

