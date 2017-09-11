Afternoon thunderstorms possible in Valley

There’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the central San Joaquin Valley after 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
That’s due to a subtropical front off the Southern California coast that is bringing moisture from Kern County as far north as Fresno County. The front is expected to shift farther north through Monday.
The high temperature in the Fresno area is expected to by 99 degrees with a low tonight of 73 and a high Tuesday of 94. Temperatures are expected to continue to drop through the week, with a high of 85 by Wednesday.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
