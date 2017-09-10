Cedar Valley residents allowed back home as containment grows on Railroad, Mission fires

Madera County officials allowed Cedar Valley residents to return to their homes Sunday as as fire crews extended containment lines around 70 percent of the Railroad Fire.
The fire remains active on the east side near Big Sandy Campgrounds, and crews will continue to extinguish hotspots along the perimeter, the U.S. Forest Service said. Bisset Station Road is still under advisory evacuation between Highway 41 and Round House.
The Madera County Sheriff’s Office said both the evacuation order for Cedar Valley and the evacuation advisory for Road 620 were being lifted.
Highway 41 fully reopened at 2 p.m. Saturday, a few hours earlier than fire officials had previously predicted.
The fire has scorched 12,358 acres since it began Aug. 29 near Sugar Pine and Fish Camp. Seventeen structures have been destroyed and 6 people have been injured, the Forest Service said. Fire crews are beginning to repair land damaged by firefighting techniques.
Travelers will still see smoke and falling ash in the area and drivers are urged to drive with caution.
In North Fork, Mission Fire containment is at 78 percent, and fire crews continue to increase that number. Crews are working with the tribal community to assess threats to cultural sites. Similar to the Railroad Fire, crews are trying to repair land as much as they can to pre-fire conditions, Cal Fire said.
All evacuations and road closures for the Mission Fire have been lifted as of Sunday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Mission Fire has burned through 1,035 acres since it began Sept. 3 near Cascadel Woods, briefly trapping people in a subdivision. Three structures were destroyed and four were damaged, said Cal Fire. The cause remains under investigation.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
