Highway 41 reopens as Sierra wildfire containment grows

Containment continued to improve along the front lines of several fires burning in the Sierra Nevada.
Highway 41, which had been closed because of the Railroad Fire, fully reopened at 2 p.m. Saturday, a few hours earlier than fire officials had previously predicted.
The Railroad Fire was 70 percent contained as of Saturday night, with 12,353 acres burned near Sugar Pine and Fish Camp along Highway 41.
Sugar Pine residents earlier in the day were allowed to start returning home, according to fire agencies.
Residents who live in Cedar Valley could also get the OK to return by the end of the week. All traffic control points for roads affected by the Mission Fire were lifted at 10 a.m. Saturday.
In the southern Sierra Nevada near Springville, the Pier Fire, which had burned 25,268 acres in the Tulare County mountains saw its containment grow to 50 percent by Saturday, the U.S. Forest Service reported.
A community meeting to provide updates was scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Porterville College Student Center. Mandatory evacuations are still in place for areas including Camp Nelson, Alpine Village and Sequioa Crest.
Farther north, containment for the Mission Fire grew to 70 percent. That blaze, in Madera County, has burned through 1,035 acres; while destroying three structures and damaging four others.
Shelter remained available at the Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Fresno Flats Road, though a Cal Fire news release had said all traffic control points for affected roads would be cleared by 10 a.m. Saturday.
The South Fork Fire, at 47 percent containment, has burned 6,690 acres near Wawona. A 72-hour projection by the Forest Service indicates fire activity in that area will increase as the weather gets hotter and drier.
Southeast of Mariposa, the Peak Fire had totaled 680 acres but was reported to be 100 percent contained.
And the Empire Fire, near Badger Pass Ski Area,remained 55 percent contained after burning through 5,687 acres.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
