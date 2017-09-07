The drink we all love to mock! Pumpkin spice latte is back again

Get ready people, Starbucks has begun serving pumpkin spice lattes again. And you know what that means – we will soon be inundated with photos of people and their pumpkin spice latte on social media.
Forget about the fact that in Fresno it’s still 90-plus degrees outside and most of us are still wearing shorts and flip-flops on the weekends. But who cares, people love pumpkin spice lattes and they are celebrating its return with Internet memes.
Take a look.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
Comments