The drink we all love to mock! Pumpkin spice latte is back again

By Robert Rodriguez

September 07, 2017 4:01 PM

Get ready people, Starbucks has begun serving pumpkin spice lattes again. And you know what that means – we will soon be inundated with photos of people and their pumpkin spice latte on social media.

Forget about the fact that in Fresno it’s still 90-plus degrees outside and most of us are still wearing shorts and flip-flops on the weekends. But who cares, people love pumpkin spice lattes and they are celebrating its return with Internet memes.

like shootin' fish in a barrel... #it #pumpkinspicelatte #psl #itmovie

The Pumpkin Spice Boys #NotAnAd #ButWeAreWillingToTalk #PSL @Starbucks

He just don't get it #psl

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

