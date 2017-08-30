Fresno hires former FBI investigator as new police auditor

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand took a step toward fulfilling one of his campaign pledges from last year, naming his appointees Thursday to a new Citizens Public Safety Advisory Board and announcing the hiring of a new police auditor to work on rebuilding fractured trust in the city’s police force.
John Gliatta, a crime analyst with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and 27-year veteran of the FBI in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., will take the auditor’s job in the Office of Independent Review. He will fill the role on a full-time basis and reside in Fresno. Previous auditors have worked part-time and most recently lived out of state, reviewing complaints lodged by residents against police by way of a paper trail and after-the-fact interviews.
Among his duties with the FBI, Gliatta was an assistant special agent in charge of the Sacramento office in charge of criminal investigation units and satellite offices including Fresno. He also was an assistant inspector with the FBI headquarters in Washington, handling internal affairs investigations that included agent-involved shootings.
The Fresno City Council earlier this summer approved upgrading the auditor position from a part-time job to full-time duty. The auditor will be expected to respond to major incidents and participate in the police department’s follow-up meetings related to those cases. Gliatta will monitor “critical incidents” including officer-involved shootings and allegations of excessive or unnecessary use of force, reporting results of investigations to the advisory board.
Gliatta will work hand-in-hand with Brand’s new public safety advisory board to review those major incidents; the board’s role will be to review policies and practices in such cases and make recommendations to the Office of Independent Review. The board also will provide advice on how the city can implement a community-based policing program.
Brand’s appointees to the nine-member board are:
▪ Business owner and board chairwoman Debbie Hunsacker
▪ Business consultant Eva Spraggs
▪ Retired bank executive Vernon Crowder
▪ Financial services consultant Monica Diaz
▪ Ike Grewal, a staff analyst for Fresno County
▪ Attorney Amy Guerra
▪ Jim Parks, pastor of West Fresno Christian Center
▪ Student Michael Kou Vang
▪ Student Clifford Williams III
The advisory board will meet monthly, and the board and Gliatta will issue quarterly reports to the City Council and to the public on findings and recommendations related to police actions.
This story will be updated.
Tim Sheehan: 559-441-6319, @TimSheehanNews
Comments