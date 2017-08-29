Fresno ties a record for heat, and no relief will be coming anytime soon

Fresno tied a heat record that had stood for more than a century when the thermometer topped out at 109 degrees Tuesday.
The previous all-time high for Aug. 29 was 109, set in 1915, the National Weather Service said. A new record-high overnight low also was set – 80 degrees, exceeding the record high minimum for the date of 76, also set in 1915.
New records were also set in Hanford, where the high was 112, and in Madera, where the high was 108. The old record for both cities was 106, set in 2007.
There will be slight relief Wednesday and Thursday when a storm system moves through the Pacific Northwest. That development will send winds from the Pacific toward California, and minor cooling with occur. No records are expected to be broken, and Fresno will see its high drop to 103 degrees Wednesday and 105 on Thursday.
But then the heat ramps back up Friday and into the Labor Day weekend. Highs will range from 106 to 110 degrees as the high pressure responsible for the hot weather stays in place.
At least one central San Joaquin Valley high school has delayed the start of its Friday night football game because of the forecast. Steven Annema, athletic director at Central Valley Christian in Visalia, said the school will start its junior varsity and varsity home games against Bakersfield Christian one hour later than scheduled, at 6 p.m. and 8:15.
Air quality worsens
The stagnant atmosphere, coupled with the numerous wildfires burning in the Sierra nearby, are making for poor air quality. Smoke emissions remain trapped in the Valley air basin and spikes in ozone and particulates can occur, especially in afternoon hours.
“The businesses and residents of the Valley have done so much to reduce summertime pollution that it is unfortunate when these wildfires overwhelm that great work,” stated Seyed Sadredin, executive director of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. “However, the public needs to be advised that while these fires burn and bring smoke into the Valley, they need to take the appropriate steps to protect their health.”
The key advice: Stay indoors, especially if you have existing respiratory conditions.
Current heat wave
As measured in Fresno:
Aug. 25 – 101 degrees
Aug. 26 – 105
Aug. 27 – 106
Aug. 28 – 109 (record)
Aug. 29 – 109
Source: National Weather Service
