Looking for a book? We know a place to buy one, and it’s for a good cause

More Videos

Watch Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian's statement on LGBT controversy 5:46

Watch Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian's statement on LGBT controversy

Pause
Over 270,000 donated books up for grabs at Fresno County Library fundraiser 1:54

Over 270,000 donated books up for grabs at Fresno County Library fundraiser

Fresno Unified school board hears differing opinions about sex education 2:25

Fresno Unified school board hears differing opinions about sex education

A simulated drive to where 2 bodies remain trapped in the Kings River 0:56

A simulated drive to where 2 bodies remain trapped in the Kings River

Fresno State's nap pods offer a relaxing way for students to recharge 0:55

Fresno State's nap pods offer a relaxing way for students to recharge

Here's what the eclipse will look like in Fresno 0:55

Here's what the eclipse will look like in Fresno

International Space Station makes surprise appearance during eclipse 0:34

International Space Station makes surprise appearance during eclipse

Shooting the eclipse with your smart phone? Follow these tips 0:31

Shooting the eclipse with your smart phone? Follow these tips

Thief grabs bag with $30,000 worth of cash and jewelry while victim pumps gas 0:59

Thief grabs bag with $30,000 worth of cash and jewelry while victim pumps gas

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space 4:32

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space

  • Over 270,000 donated books up for grabs at Fresno County Library fundraiser

    Book lovers of all ages lined up before doors opened for the Friends of the Fresno County Public Library’s seventh annual Big Book Sale at Sierra Vista Mall on Thursday morning. Fresno County Librarian spokesman Rocky Vang says the number of donated books is over 270,000, up from 200,000 last year. The sale runs through Sunday.

Book lovers of all ages lined up before doors opened for the Friends of the Fresno County Public Library’s seventh annual Big Book Sale at Sierra Vista Mall on Thursday morning. Fresno County Librarian spokesman Rocky Vang says the number of donated books is over 270,000, up from 200,000 last year. The sale runs through Sunday. John Walker The Fresno Bee
Book lovers of all ages lined up before doors opened for the Friends of the Fresno County Public Library’s seventh annual Big Book Sale at Sierra Vista Mall on Thursday morning. Fresno County Librarian spokesman Rocky Vang says the number of donated books is over 270,000, up from 200,000 last year. The sale runs through Sunday. John Walker The Fresno Bee

Local

Looking for a book? We know a place to buy one, and it’s for a good cause

Fresno Bee Staff

August 24, 2017 3:52 PM

The seventh annual Friends of the Fresno County Public Library Big Book Sale started Thursday at Sierra Vista Mall and continues through Sunday.

Fresno County Librarian public information officer Rocky Vang said the tally for donated books for the sale is over 270,000, exceeding last year’s 200,000.

Proceeds benefit Fresno County Public Library and Friends of the Fresno County Public Library.

The book sale runs mall hours through Sunday, when books will be discounted to $5 a bag.

Sierra Vista Mall is at 1050 Shaw Ave. in Clovis.

Details: www.fresnolibrary.org.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  