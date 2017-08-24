Looking for a book? We know a place to buy one, and it’s for a good cause

More Videos 5:46 Watch Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian's statement on LGBT controversy Pause 1:54 Over 270,000 donated books up for grabs at Fresno County Library fundraiser 2:25 Fresno Unified school board hears differing opinions about sex education 0:56 A simulated drive to where 2 bodies remain trapped in the Kings River 0:55 Fresno State's nap pods offer a relaxing way for students to recharge 0:55 Here's what the eclipse will look like in Fresno 0:34 International Space Station makes surprise appearance during eclipse 0:31 Shooting the eclipse with your smart phone? Follow these tips 0:59 Thief grabs bag with $30,000 worth of cash and jewelry while victim pumps gas 4:32 Here's how to protect your home with defensible space Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Over 270,000 donated books up for grabs at Fresno County Library fundraiser Book lovers of all ages lined up before doors opened for the Friends of the Fresno County Public Library’s seventh annual Big Book Sale at Sierra Vista Mall on Thursday morning. Fresno County Librarian spokesman Rocky Vang says the number of donated books is over 270,000, up from 200,000 last year. The sale runs through Sunday. Book lovers of all ages lined up before doors opened for the Friends of the Fresno County Public Library’s seventh annual Big Book Sale at Sierra Vista Mall on Thursday morning. Fresno County Librarian spokesman Rocky Vang says the number of donated books is over 270,000, up from 200,000 last year. The sale runs through Sunday. John Walker The Fresno Bee

