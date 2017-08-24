Looking for a book? We know a place to buy one, and it’s for a good cause

The seventh annual Friends of the Fresno County Public Library Big Book Sale started Thursday at Sierra Vista Mall and continues through Sunday.
Fresno County Librarian public information officer Rocky Vang said the tally for donated books for the sale is over 270,000, exceeding last year’s 200,000.
Proceeds benefit Fresno County Public Library and Friends of the Fresno County Public Library.
The book sale runs mall hours through Sunday, when books will be discounted to $5 a bag.
Sierra Vista Mall is at 1050 Shaw Ave. in Clovis.
Details: www.fresnolibrary.org.
