How will California’s solar grid weather the eclipse? Managers say they’re ready

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:46 Can't find eclipse glasses? Make these viewers instead Pause 0:55 Here's what the eclipse will look like in Fresno 1:43 Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley 1:52 Well-dressed man leads Fresno County sheriff's deputies on high-speed chase before being caught. 0:31 Shooting the eclipse with your smart phone? Follow these tips 1:04 In seconds, watch 32 years of sprawling growth of Fresno, Clovis 3:20 Watch as Fresno Unified trustees clash over controversial LGBT remarks 8:31 Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville devolve into chaotic day of violence 0:22 Fire destroys central Fresno home Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email While you're looking at the eclipse, PG&E analysts will be keeping watch over the central San Joaquin Valley's power consumption and making adjustments to the falloff in solar power. PG&E's Southern District Control Center manager Steve Roland explains. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

While you're looking at the eclipse, PG&E analysts will be keeping watch over the central San Joaquin Valley's power consumption and making adjustments to the falloff in solar power. PG&E's Southern District Control Center manager Steve Roland explains. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee