Person walking on a rural Valley road before dawn hit, killed

Fresno Bee Staff

August 18, 2017 3:56 PM

A person walking on Mt. View Avenue north of Kingsburg before dawn Friday was hit and killed by a pickup, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP said the accident happened just before 5:30 a.m. A Reedley man in a2007 Chevrolet Avalanche was westbound on Mt. View west of Academy Avenue, driving about 50 mph in the right-hand lane. The driver said the pedestrian was in his lane and he didn’t see the pedestrian until it was too late.

The pedestrian, identified only as a male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver waited for first-responders to arrive. The CHP said neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the driver’s reaction, but the case remainded under investigation Friday.

