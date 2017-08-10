A day to celebrate Fresno zoo’s lions

Fresno Chaffee Zoo celebrated World Lion Day on Thursday with special events at the zoo’s African Adventure.
Zookeeper Amanda Ramsay went through a series of training protocols with lioness Kiki during a feeding session with all four of the zoo’s lions. Meanwhile, lion cub Kijani, right, and his mother Kiki waited for a special treat.
Zoo staff invited guests to do lion-themed arts and crafts, see and touch carnivore biofacts and more during the celebration.
Guests will get a chance to win a behind-the-scenes lion tour by buying opportunity drawing tickets for $1 at the zoo’s admission booth and the Market gift shop behind African Adventure’s Kopje Lodge. Two winners will get a private tour for up to six people to see the zoo’s lion pride.
All proceeds will be donated to the Ruaha Carnivore Project to protect lions and other carnivores in the wild.
