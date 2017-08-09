Emergency personnel responded to the area of 28th and U streets in Rio Linda after a small airplane crashed into the rear yard of a home on Aug. 3, 2017.
Emergency personnel responded to the area of 28th and U streets in Rio Linda after a small airplane crashed into the rear yard of a home on Aug. 3, 2017. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department
Local

Longtime Fresno dentist killed in Sacramento-area plane crash

Fresno Bee Staff

August 09, 2017 8:38 AM

A longtime Fresno dentist was killed last week when the plane he was piloting crashed in suburban Sacramento.

Dr. Marshall Michaelian, 71, was killed in a plane crash Aug. 3 in suburban Sacramento. Fresno dentist Bob Claypool said Michaelian practiced once a week in Fresno.
The Sacramento County coroner’s website identified the pilot as Dr. Marshall Michaelian, 71, of Placer County. He had departed from Auburn Municipal Airport on Aug. 3 and was planning to fly to San Carlos Airport in San Mateo County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. His plane crashed about 3 p.m. in Rio Linda. Michaelian, the only person on board, was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fresno dentist Dr. Bob Claypool said Michaelian practiced endodontics in Fresno for over 30 years flying in every Wednesday treating thousands of Fresno and Clovis patients.

Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull said the plane did not damage any structures and no one else was injured.

The plane was a single-engine, home-built Lancair IV-P, according to Ian Gregor, an FAA spokesman. The FAA Registry shows the registered owner of the plane is Pilot Proficiency Inc. of Henderson, Nev.

Witnesses reported that the home-built plane was southbound at a low altitude, and it struck a power pole and trees as it came down on the property, Turnbull said.

The Sacramento Bee contributed to this report.

