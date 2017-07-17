Porterville woman dies in crash near Corcoran State Prison

A 60-year-old Porterville woman was killed when the car she was riding in ran a stop sign near Corcoran State Prison and was hit by a big rig.
California Highway Patrol said Alexandro Urbano, 22, of Porterville was driving a 2000 Toyota westbound on Poplar Avenue about 9:23 a.m. Saturday when he failed to stop at Highway 43. A 2013 Peterbilt truck driven by an Illinois man was southbound on Highway 43 and hit the passenger side of the Toyota. CHP said the woman, who was not identified pending notification of kin, died at the scene.
Urbano and the truck driver each sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene, CHP said.
VIDEO: See what the westbound approach to Highway 43 looks like.
