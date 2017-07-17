Detwiler Fire near Lake McClure grows to 7,100 acres overnight

The Detwiler Fire near Lake McClure had grown to 7,100 acres by Monday morning, with evacuation orders for residents along multiple roads.
Cal Fire reported the fire just before 4 p.m. Sunday, and within five hours the fire scorched 2,500 acres of brush around Detwiler and Hunters Valley roads. The fire was 0 percent contained Monday morning, Cal Fire reported.
Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office posted a dramatic video of the fire, showing trees engulfed in flames and smoke limiting visibility on the roadway.
Evacuations and road closures were reported for Hunters Valley Road, Bear Valley Road, Hunters Valley Access Road, Detwiler Road and Highway 49 from Pendola Garden Road to Fremont Fort.
The Red Cross set up an evacuation center at 2820 Highway 140 in Catheys Valley.
Crews from Merced City Fire Department deployed Sunday to assist in firefighting efforts.
Janet Kirkland, 72, who lives in a ravine in Hunters Valley, was more prepared to evacuate Sunday than she was three years ago.
Last time, she left the house with the clothes on her back, her two dogs and her purse.
This time, she took all her legal documents in a steel box and a flash drive.
“I have no idea if my home burned or not,“ she said. “The last fire came into the back of the valley, nowhere close to us, and we were fine three days. This time every fire department from here to LA is on the fire.“
Her two dogs, a Pomeranian named Gizzy and a Manchester chihuahua named Precious, knew the evacuation routine, too.
“They saw the smoke, and I said ‘load up’ and they were in the car 10 minutes before I was,” Kirkland said.
After living in the foothills for more than 30 years, nothing surprised Kirkland anymore.
“I’m hardened like a brick,” she joked.
The Kimbro family, who lives in Bear Valley, also stayed at the Red Cross shelter Sunday night.
They brought with them family photos and extra clothes, but not much else.
“I’ve been burned out twice before in house fires,” said Shane Kimbro, 56. “I don't get too excited, but I take it serious too.”
The family has seen fires before but never had to evacuate. They worried about their neighbors their homes more than 12 miles away from the shelter.
“We expect more people to show up, but hope it doesn’t get to that point,” Kimbro said.
The Red Cross set up a shelter at Mariposa Elementary School, 5044 Jones St. Red Cross is offering three meals a day, snacks, health services, and animal shelters for residents displaced by the fire.
“You don’t have to sleep in our shelter to receive our services,” said Jessica Piffero, a public information officer with Red Cross.
The shelter will stay open as long as necessary and is prepared to help as many families as possible, she said.
Meanwhile, dry, hot weather and steep terrain hampered firefighting efforts at the heart of the fire, said Jaime Williams, a Cal Fire PIO.
One structure was destroyed and another damaged, though it's not clear what kind of structures they were.
Fire crews from all over the state are battling seven active fires, including the Detwiler fire.
Homeowners can stay prepared and receive alerts by downloading the Cal Fire wildfire mobile app. Mariposa County Sheriff's Office also used nixle.com to keep residents updated.
Comments