July 16, 2017 9:57 PM

Detwiller fire in Mariposa County up to 2,500 acres, forcing evacuations

By Connor McPherson

cmcpherson@fresnobee.com

A brush fire was growing rapidly and forcing residents to be evacuated near Lake McClure in Mariposa County on Sunday evening.

Evacuations and road closures are in place at Hunters Valley Road, Bear Valley Road, Hunters Valley Access Road, Detwiller Road and Highway 49 from Pendola Garden Road to Fremont Fort.

At 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Cal Fire said the blaze had burned 2,500 acres with no containment and was threatening several structures.

The Red Cross set up an evacuation center at 2820 Highway 140 in Catheys Valley.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Connor McPherson: 559-441-6074, @Connor_mac18

