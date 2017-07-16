Driver dies when the other car fails to stop at Madera County intersection

A Fresno man was killed Friday night when the car he was driving was hit by a car that failed to stop at a Madera County intersection, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol said the 26-year-old who was killed was driving a 2005 Infinity G35. He was eastbound on Avenue 15 when he reached the four-way stop at Road 36 about 9:43 p.m. Friday. He stopped then proceeded.
The driver of a 2005 Honda CR-V, identified by the CHP as Noah Louis Whitney, 22, of Fresno, entered the intersection on Road 36 at a “high rate of speed,” CHP said, and broadsided the Infinity on the driver’s side. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch.
The 26-year-old, who was not identified pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene. Whitney and his passenger, Courtney Wachter, 21, of Madera were both taken to Community Regional Medical Center with moderate to major injuries.
CHP said drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash. Whitney was arrested.
