Local

July 16, 2017 8:21 AM

1 dead in northwest Fresno house fire

Fresno Bee Staff

One person died in a northwest Fresno house fire early Sunday.

The fire, one of three that kept firefighters busy overnight, was reported about 4 a.m. at 202 W. Brier Circle, just west of Woodward Park, according to Fresno Firefighters Local 753. No other details were immediately available.

The other two fires were reported near Belmont and Trinity avenues northwest of Kerman about 6 a.m. Sunday and at 2838 E. Simpson Ave. in central Fresno about 10 p.m. Saturday. No other details were available on the Kerman-area fire; the Simpson fire reportedly involved a vacant home, according to the Fresno Fire Department Twitter account.

