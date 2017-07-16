1 dead in northwest Fresno house fire

One person died in a northwest Fresno house fire early Sunday.
The fire, one of three that kept firefighters busy overnight, was reported about 4 a.m. at 202 W. Brier Circle, just west of Woodward Park, according to Fresno Firefighters Local 753. No other details were immediately available.
#Fresnofire #Workingfire #Overnight FFD responded to 2 working residential fires. 1) 202 W Brier. E13 first due. 1 civilian fatality.— Fresno Firefighters (@Local753) July 16, 2017
The other two fires were reported near Belmont and Trinity avenues northwest of Kerman about 6 a.m. Sunday and at 2838 E. Simpson Ave. in central Fresno about 10 p.m. Saturday. No other details were available on the Kerman-area fire; the Simpson fire reportedly involved a vacant home, according to the Fresno Fire Department Twitter account.
