Local

July 15, 2017 8:55 PM

Body of young shooting victim found near Fresno-Tulare County line

By Connor McPherson

cmcpherson@fresnobee.com

A young man was found shot to death Saturday near the Fresno-Tulare County line outside the foothill community of Badger.

The victim was believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, Fresno County Sheriff’s Lt. Joe Smith said of the incident on private property near Hogback Drive and Whitaker Forest Road.

A heavily intoxicated man, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, faced questioning, the Sheriff’s Department reported. It was unknown what, if any, connection he had to the incident or the victim.

This story will be updated.

Connor McPherson: 559-441-6074, @Connor_mac18

