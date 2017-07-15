Local

Community calendar July 15-21

Adoption Orientation

Chrysalis House, Inc., 395 N. Palm Bluffs Ave., Fresno, 559-229-9862, www.chrysalishouse.com, 5:30-7 p.m. July 18.

Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families Meeting

Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N. Fresno St., Fresno, www.adultchildren.org, 2 p.m. July 16.

Al-Anon

For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org.

American Legion Post 11 Fundraiser Breakfast

American Legion Madera Post 11, 17408 Road 26, Madera, 559-674-1235, $7, 7-11 a.m. July 16.

Argentine Tango in Fresno

Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-240-3200, www.fresnodancestudio65.com, $10 per person min., 5-7:30 p.m. July 16.

Ballroom dancing

Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-970-8286, www.fresnodancestudio65.com, 6 p.m. July 19.

Beginners Group Dance Lesson

Ballroom for Beginners, 3031 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-367-9757, $60 per month or $10 drop-in, 6 p.m. July 18.

Bingo

American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, 559-224-0522, 6:15 p.m. July 19.

Bushidokan of Fresno Self-Defense Hapkido

Hammerhead Martial Arts, 3185 Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-478-3801, www.HammerheadMA.com, free, 7-8:30 p.m. July 15 and July 17.

Chair Yoga

Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, 3-3:45 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. July 17.

Civil Air Patrol – Squadron 112

National Guard Armory, 911 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, www.gocivilairpatrol.com, cadets ages 12-18: 6:15 p.m. July 20; adults: 7 p.m. July 20.

Co-Dependents Anonymous co-ed meeting

Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, www.coda.org, 6 p.m. July 17.

Dave Pillow & Bobby Seals

American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, 559-224-0522, $8, 2-5 p.m. July 16.

Debtors Anonymous

Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-478-7929, www.dafresno.org, 3-4 p.m. July 16.

Dollhouse miniatures club

Hobbytown USA, 102 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-907-6051, 1 p.m. July 20.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous

Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St, Fresno, 800-600-6028, www.foodaddicts.org, 6:30 p.m. July 19.

Fresno Chess Club

Carl’s Jr. Green Burrito, 3820 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, www.fresnochessclub.org, 6 p.m. July 17 and July 21.

Hearts On Fire - Fresno’s Only Rock N’ Roll Choir

Fresno Music Academy & Arts, 1298 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-222-7564, www.thevoiceshop.com/hearts-on-fire, free, 7-8:15 p.m. July 19.

iCAN TRI Triathalon

Clovis North Educational Center, 2770 E. International Ave., Fresno, icantri.org, 7:30 a.m.-noon July 16.

Introduction to Tai Chi

Tai Chi for Every Body – Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave., Fresno, 559-903-5658, taichiforeverybody.org, $25, 11 a.m.-noon July 17-20.

Learn to Dance

Ballroom for Beginners, 3031 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-367-9757, www.ballroomforbeginners.com, $50 per month, 6-7:30 p.m. July 18.

Man to Man Prostate Cancer Support Group

California Cancer Center, 7257 N. Fresno St, Fresno, 559-447-4050, free, 6:30-10:30 p.m. July 19.

Nar-Anon for Family and Friends of Addicts

Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org, free, noon July 17, 7 p.m. July 18 and July 21.

Nar-Anon for Friends and Family of Addicts – Newcomer Meeting

Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org, free, 6-7 p.m. July 21.

PFLAG Tulare & Kings Counties: The Loss Team

Congregation B’nai David, 1039 S. Chinowth St., Visalia, 559-363-0992, free, 3-5 p.m. July 16.

Recovering Couples Anonymous

First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-825-7223, www.facebook.com/RCAFresno, free, 7-8:30 p.m. July 21.

Salsa dance

Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-240-3200, www.fresnodancestudio65.com, 6 p.m. July 16, 7 p.m. July 18 and July 20.

Salsa Tuesdays

The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com, $5, 8 p.m. July 18.

Sexaholics Anonymous

Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-221-4544, www.safresno.org, 4:30-5:30 p.m. July 15.

Square Dance Beginning Classes

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 2435 N. Thesta St., Fresno, 559-297-2600, $5, 6:30-830 p.m. July 17.

Star Wars Walk

Railroad Park, 805 Peach Ave., Clovis, 559-436-4782, www.facebook.com/events/922027817937354, $15, 8-11 a.m. July 15.

Tai Chi for Health and Wellness

St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-906-1187, suntaichi.us, new students $20 a month for first three months, $10 a month after, 9 a.m. July 18 and July 20.

The Dave Pillow Band

American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, 559-224-0522, $8, 2-5 p.m. July 16.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Meeting

Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-226-2637, www.TOPS.org, 9-10:30 a.m. July 20.

New Heights Church, 6385 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 800-932-8677, www.tops.org, 6 p.m. July 17.

Grace United Methodist Church, 3362 E. Balch Ave., Fresno, 800-932-8677, www.tops.org, 9:30 a.m. July 21.

Tulare County Resource Family Approval Orientation

Tulare County Professional Development Center, 4031 W. Noble Ave., Visalia, 559-623-0581, 6-9 p.m. July 18.

Twist & Shout, for people with Parkinson’s Disease

Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-240-3200, $5, 11 a.m. July 18.

Western Heritage Club of Fresno

Toledo’s Restaurant & Banquet Room, 367 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-323-8282, 6 p.m. July 19.

Women’s ‘How to Dig a Cathole’: Outdoor Bathroom Skills

REI, 7810 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-285-8402, www.rei.com/events/womens-how-to-dig-a-cathole-outdoor-bathroom-skills/fresno/172439, 6-7:30 p.m. July 18.

Yoga at the Rec

Clovis Area Recreation Center, 3495 Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-324-2780, $3, 10-11 a.m. July 21.

Yoga for adults

Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, $3, 5:15-6:30 p.m. July 18.

Yoga for seniors (50 and older)

Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, $3, 1:45-3 p.m. July 19.

Yoga/Meditation

Unity of Fresno, 315 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-449-1534, donations, 12:15-1:40 p.m. July 15 and July 18-20.

