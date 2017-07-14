Check out the home of an ex-Fresno State coach that sold for ... $1.2 million

Former Fresno State coach Tim DeRuyter’s home in the Van Ness Extension of northwest Fresno sold last month. It lasted a mere 18 days on the market and sold for $1.235 million.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
DeRuyter’s Fresno house was marketed as: “Resort living feels like your own island in the middle of NW Fresno!” The property is one acre, which is gated and walled around, as well as located in a gated development off Van Ness Extension.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
The house is 4,816 square feet, was built in 1976 and was marketed as being “in mint condition.” As one would expect, it’s quite costly to live here. The home owners association fees alone are $800.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
The patio area, which allows an owner to host guests or just have dinner with the family, was just one of many features about the property.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
Despite it being 41 years old, the house was completely remodeled over the years, including “walls of windows” that allowed a lot of natural light to come in.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
Based on this photo, it doesn’t look in DeRuyter watched any TV in his living room. Because there is no TV. The ceilings, by the way, are “tongue n groove.”
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
Wooden flooring, “tongue n groove” ceiling and large windows made DeRuyter’s formal dining area extra fancy.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
An oversized center island served as the focal point to a state-of-the-art kitchen.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
Not only is there a counter-depth refrigerator that tucks in exactly into the cabinet, but there was a wine refrigerator, too.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
Don’t forget the Wolf Gas Range oven with interesting back splash and modern cabinets and drawers.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
The kitchen area flows into another living room area, merely separated by a bar stool area. Notice the kitchen sink faces the TV. So coach DeRuyter potentially could wash dishes while watching football at the same time, too.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
As seen in this living room, there are several windows throughout the house. In addition, there are five wall mounted TVs that were included in the purchase.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
Some of DeRuyter’s most memorable photos of his coaching and playing career are proudly displayed on a fireplace mantle.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
Wooden flooring, crown molding and large windows highlight the “spacious master suite,” which comes with an oversized closet.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
There’s a lot of detail to appreciate about this master bathroom, from the marble counter to the cabinets that pop out.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
The house flooring transitions from wood in the hallways to the tile upon reaching the bathroom, which was recently remodeled.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
A separate shower, that comes with a rain shower head, and bathtub highlights the master bath. There was even enough room to place an elliptical with an exercise room addition toward the back.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
DeRuyter’s private old office came with built in drawers and shelves, and a wrap around desk area.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
The contrast of the brown wooden flooring, beige walls and the white crown molding and furniture make this bedroom pop.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
It might look like a master bath in most people’s house. But this is a secondary bathroom in this home, with direct access from a bedroom. In all, the house has five bathrooms.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
This is just one of six bedrooms on the property, comprised of four in the main house and two other rooms in the guest quarters.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
More of Coach DeRuyter’s football memorabilia, including a red Bulldogs football helmet and a black Fresno State helmet, decorate this bedroom/theater.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
When you can fit three beds in one room, you know it’s a good-size bedroom, which is part of the guest quarters.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
This bedroom, also located in the guest quarters, is one of the few rooms of the property that’s carpeted.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
This large in-ground pool, surrounded by a grassy area and towering trees, is another main amenity. Makes you wonder how often they held pool parties at the crib.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
It’s not the Bellagio in Las Vegas. But DeRuyter’s old swimming pool could create its own fountain show.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
The former Fresno State coach had his yard professionally landscaped. Because when you’re a college football coach, there’s no way you have time to keep up with your own yard.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
A water fountain adds to the scenery of the patio area.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
As stated on the MLS listing, the house comes with an oversized four-car garage with an abundance of storage, plus lots of space for extra parking. The house is on a cul de sac.
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes
A house that’s almost 5,000 square feet certainly has the potential to rack up a large electricity bill. But DeRuyter’s old home includes a solar-power system. Features like that, along with the pristine condition of the home, surely factored into the house selling quickly .
London Properties
Courtesy Debbie Henes